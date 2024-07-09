BLACKPINK’s Lisa to headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival alongside Post Malone, Doja Cat and more; DEETS inside

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who recently dropped her comeback single ROCKSTAR, is now ready to set the stage ablaze at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, New York. The BLACKPINK member is joining pop stars Post Malone, Doja Cat, and more as headliners for the beloved music festival.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to headline the upcoming 2024 Global Citizen Festival in NYC

On July 9, 2024, Global Citizen surprised fans worldwide by announcing that Lisa of BLACKPINK will be headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival on Septemeber 28, 2024.

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival will take place in Central Park, NYC. Tickets for the music festival are available on Global Citizen’s website, which are free and can be earned by taking action on the website to battle poverty, save the planet, and demand equality.

See BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s announcement as headliner for the 2024 Global Citizen Festival here:

Global Citizen is the world’s leading organization that advocates international education and word to eradicate issues like poverty and equity.

Lisa’s headlining set at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival will mark her first-ever solo performance at a music festival. Katie Hill, SVP, the Head of Music, Entertainment, and Artist Relations at Global Citizen, also said in a statement that Lisa is a powerful advocate of some of the urgent challenges faced by the world at the moment, and they are thrilled to join forces with the ROCKSTAR singer.

Lisa is joining Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro to headline the music festival. Additionally, Wolverine fame Hugh Jackman, who is a Global Citizen Ambassador, will be hosting the 2024 Global Citizen Festival that day.

Know more about Lisa

Lisa is a famous rapper, singer, dancer, and member of the world-famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

In the most recent news, Lisa finally made her highly anticipated solo comeback with the hip-hop single ROCKSTAR on June 28, 2024, alongside a powerful music video. Recently, the song debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart, number 4 on the Global 200, and number 70 on the Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, Rosé joined Lisa on TikTok for the ROCKSTAR dance challenge recently surprising fans.

