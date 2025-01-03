BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes first female K-pop soloist to enter Billboard Radio Songs top 10 with Bruno Mars collab APT

BLACKPINK's Rosé has reached yet another historic milestone in her solo career. With her 2024 solo comeback track APT, she achieved massive global stardom, ranking high on music charts and earning accolades. Now, the song is re-peaking on the Billboard chart, earning her a historic feat.

According to updates on January 3, Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT has entered the top 10 in its sixth week on Billboard's Radio Songs Chart (which measures radio plays across all musical genres in the United States).

With this, the BLACKPINK member is now the first female K-pop solo artist to break into the top 10 on this esteemed music chart.

Congratulations Rosé!

Rose kickstarted the new year with continued success. Her first studio album rosie and the hit single APT have earned more records on the Billboard charts this week.

Two weeks ago, when rosie debuted at No. 3 on Billboard 200, she scripted history as the first female K-pop soloist to achieve the feat. The album maintained its stronghold on the chart, ranking at No. 32 for the week ending on January 4. With this, rosie has now become the first album by a Korean female soloist to spend three consecutive weeks on the chart's top 50.

In addition, after TWICE's Nayeon, Rosé is also the second female K-pop soloist to chart an album for three weeks on Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, her hit collab with Bruno Mars continues to soar high on Billboard Hot 100. APT has now spent its 10th consecutive week on the chart, staying strong at No. 34. In addition to Radio Songs, the hit single also re-peaked on Pop Airplay, climbing to No.7 in its 10th week on the chart.

APT held steady at No.4 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales and ranked at No. 47 on the Streaming Songs, marking the 10th consecutive week on both charts.

On the other hand, the rosie pre-release also held steady at No.3 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S., while the title-track toxic till the end ranked at No.33 in its third week on the chart. Meanwhile, another pre-release from Rosé's first studio album, Number One Girl claimed No. 108 in its fifth week on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S chart.

