Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé turns head in Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo and dramatic cape; see pic
Rosé made a statement at her second appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Read to know about her full outfit.
BLACKPINK's Rosé made a comeback to the Met Gala after a four-year hiatus, following her first appearance in 2021. She was one among the top K-pop artists who graced this year's event. Stepping onto the blue carpet of the prestigious event, which took place on March 5, she radiated elegance and poise. The K-pop star's look was truly unforgettable as she posed for the paps in a stylish ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
Celebrating the Met Gala 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, BLACKPINK's Rosé sported a mix and match designer ensemble. She stayed true to her affinity for black, a color she had also worn to her previous Met Gala appearance. This year, the global ambassador of Saint Laurent turned heads in a sleek black tuxedo by the fashion house, designed by Anthony Vaccarello.