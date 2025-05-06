Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character

Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé turns head in Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo and dramatic cape; see pic

Rosé made a statement at her second appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Read to know about her full outfit.

By Peuli Bakshi
Published on May 06, 2025  |  06:42 AM IST |  3K
Rosé: courtesy of Getty Images
Rosé: courtesy of Getty Images

BLACKPINK's Rosé made a comeback to the Met Gala after a four-year hiatus, following her first appearance in 2021. She was one among the top K-pop artists who graced this year's event. Stepping onto the blue carpet of the prestigious event, which took place on March 5, she radiated elegance and poise. The K-pop star's look was truly unforgettable as she posed for the paps in a stylish ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Celebrating the Met Gala 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, BLACKPINK's Rosé sported a mix and match designer ensemble. She stayed true to her affinity for black, a color she had also worn to her previous Met Gala appearance. This year, the global ambassador of Saint Laurent turned heads in a sleek black tuxedo by the fashion house, designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

Credits: Getty Images
