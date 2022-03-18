Bloody Brothers Review: Strong performances by Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub fail to save this weak plot

Name: Bloody Brothers

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Mugdha Godse

Director: Shaad Ali

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Rating: 2 / 5

From the outset there are only a few equations that writers and filmmakers have as an option to weave their story around. While the relationship between the two characters remains the same across narratives, what makes them different are their own respective journeys. Content about two brothers has been made from time immemorial. We have all seen movies about warring brothers, loving brothers, those who are fighting for justice, those who are trying to break through, and so many more.

Shaad Ali’s Bloody Brothers too revolves around siblings. However, what makes this different is the situation they are stuck in. One night brothers Jaggi (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Daljeet (Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub) are driving towards the former’s residence when they accidentally kill an old man. While they manage to conceal their crime, their fate brings them back to their felony. From here on their stories entangle, yet take a different route making way for many more characters. While most of them help to take the narrative forward, a few parts seem forced like that of Handa Saab, which is played by the brilliant Satish Kaushik.

While the actor has played and lived the crime lord’s role to the hilt, the character per se didn’t really add any real thrill for me as a viewer. Rather, it just made an already confusing plot more muddled. This is often a risky space for a writer, as while sometimes additional characters can help take the story forward or bring in a new perspective, a wrong or rather in this case an ambitious character, can also make the narrative go haywire. Unfortunately, Bloody Brothers fell prey to the second scenario.

The show is set in Ooty, and full marks for showcasing stunning locations and scene appropriate venues. Background music fails to make an impact, while none of the dialogues remain memorable. All of it combined together seems like a rushed attempt made by director Shaad Ali. However, the dark humour works wherever introduced.

As for the performances, Jaideep Ahlawat is the star of the show. His performance is controlled, and his is probably the best written part in the entire series. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub too does justice to Daljeet, but it is his character really that seems unreal at many junctures. Shruti Seth and Mugdha Godse played their parts well, but their story seemed a bit rushed and unrefined to me. Jitendra Joshi is stunning as Dushyant. Tina Desai and Maya Alagh too have played their parts well.

A good web series usually makes you want to eagerly move on to the next episode to know more about the story. I didn’t feel that urge while watching Bloody Brothers.

