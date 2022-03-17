EXCLUSIVE: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Bloody Brothers, Jaideep Ahlawat & possibility of reuniting with Aanand L Rai

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s Bloody Brothers releases tomorrow, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opens up about the less explored genre of the series, working with Jaideep Ahlawat, and more. “First of all, I don’t think we have explored the genre very much, which is a dark comedy. But at the base Bloody Brothers is a family drama, in the sense it is the story of how two brothers who get into a situation and how their relationship changes but with a touch of humour. I think it's quite different, and the kind of graph we have in this as these are two completely contrasting personalities,” says Ayyub.

He further adds, “Not just in terms of their principles, or what we have seen before that one person goes by the rules, and the other one doesn’t care about them. But these brothers are completely different. Jaggi (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) is very confident, knows how to take control of any situation, and is very calculative. On the other hand we have Daljeet, the character that I am playing. He is a complete introvert, is into poems, doesn’t care about much money, runs a book shop, is a hopeless romantic and gives in everything to every situation and every relationship. I don’t think we have seen such contrasting brothers ever.”

Ahlawat and Ayyub were a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 action film, Raees, but they only had two scenes together. “Though I have known Jaideep for the last 12 years. He passed out from FTII in 2007, and I passed out from NSD in the same year. We go to FTII for film appreciation and I was there to visit a few friends too. So we have known each other a bit, but we started our career in Mumbai almost together in 2010-2011. It was almost the same time when we were starting our careers. So we used to share our thoughts, and have appreciated each other’s work from the very beginning. In fact, that was also one of the major positives for me to sign the project, that Jaideep is going to play my elder brother. So there will be a sense of comfort, and we always wanted to work together,” shares Ayyub.

Meanwhile, the actor has done three movies with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Any plans to collaborate again for another project? “We are in touch. In the beginning they were planning that I should be there in Atrangi Re also, but then Himanshu (Sharma, writer) was like there was no character where they could have cast me. But we keep talking, and after the trailer (of Bloody Brothers released) I got a message from him (Aanand L Rai) saying that it's looking very nice. So we are in touch but not discussing any project right now,” Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub concludes.

