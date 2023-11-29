Animal Box Office Preview: Ranbir Kapoor starrer run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day

The countdown for the release of what can be touted as the most anticipated film of the year, Animal has begun. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial explores Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar and also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The film has been certified A – Adults Only by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 3 hours 21 minutes (201 minutes).

Animal to release on over 4000 screens in India

Animal is getting a release in India by AA Films and present trends indicate a nationwide release on over 4000 screens. The release has been impacted due to the clash with Sam Bahadur and the screen count would have been lot higher in solo release. The final count shall be known only by Thursday night as it a fight to the finish for showcasing and screen count. The advance bookings for Animal opened on Saturday and the response has been phenomenal to say the least.

As on Wednesday at 4 pm, Animal has sold over 2.25 lakh tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and the film will be looking to at-least double up from here-on by Thursday night. The final pre-sales in the top 3 chains will be in the vicinity of 4.50 lakh to 5.00 lakh tickets, finding itself a place in top 5 advance booking of all time after Bahubali 2 (6.50 Lakh), Jawan (5.57 lakh – including Tamil & Telugu), Pathaan (5.56 lakh) and KGF 2 (5.15 lakh). This a phenomenal response for an A-Rated Film with 3-hour 21-minute run-time, and that too with all the shows yet to open for the counters.

MovieMax is selling tickets like hot cup-cakes as Animal’s total sales for Friday stands at 8200 tickets on Wednesday at 4 PM. To put things to perspective, Tiger 3’s overall sale in MovieMax was 8400 tickets, whereas Adipurush and Pathaan had sold 9600 tickets and 10,500 tickets respectively. Animal will be looking to surpass all the aforementioned films and be somewhere in between Gadar 2 (12,500 tickets) and Jawan (17,500 tickets). The overall sale at Miraj stands around the 20,000 tickets mark. All the chains are operating at near-record numbers and indicate a historic day one at the box office, more so for an A-Rated film.

Animal targets a Rs 50 crore opening in India

It's the case of audience getting to watch Ranbir Kapoor in an avatar like never before in the world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. If advance bookings are anything to go by, Animal is set to take an opening in Hindi in the vicinity of Rs 46 crore to 52 crore, which is simply out of the world of an A-Rated, 3 hour 21 minute film on a non-holiday with clash. No adjective can do justice to the mayhem at Animal is creating in pre-sales, and the first day biz from hereon will be decided by the showcasing and capacity, as most of the centres will face issues to accommodate the euphoric demand for tickets in audience.

If everything goes well and Animal gets over 15,000 shows in Hindi, the aforementioned number will be attained with ease. The Telugu and Tamil version will also contribute majorly to the biz of Animal as the trends indicate a start of Rs 8 to 10 crore in dubbed versions. All said and done, Animal is looking to create history with some unheard numbers and the record books shall remember the film for breaking all barriers and scoring an imaginable number. This sort of euphoric response also amps up the positioning of Ranbir Kapoor in the Indian Film Industry and puts him in a new league of genuine superstars of Hindi Cinema, miles ahead of all his contemporaries, who made debut in the post 2007 world.

