Animal Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for Box Office carnage; Top 5 multiplex chains update

Ranbir Kapoor is here to hunt the box office as his December 1 release, Animal, is setting the ticket window on fire in its advance bookings. The gangster based action drama has sold 1,82,000 tickets in the top national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on Tuesday at 8.30 PM and is headed towards an unheard number by Thursday night. Animal is poised to score one of the biggest advance booking of all time as far as feature films are concerned and this is something that very few had expected in the pre-release period.

Animal's carnage in advance booking - Headed for earth shattering start

Give the pace at which tickets are moving, Animal could sell anywhere between 4 lakh to 5 lakh tickets in the three chains alone, finding itself a place in top 5 advance booking of all time. There is a chance for it to even be in the top 3 and it’s the momentum on Thursday that will give us an idea. The response to advance booking justifies the tag Superstar used by Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Ranbir Kapoor in the poster as very few in history of Indian Cinema can command such response in pre-sales. Animal is competing with just two Hindi films at this point of time – the two Shah Rukh Khan starrers – Pathaan and Jawan, as every other record will be broken in terms of advance numbers.

With 2 days and 4 hours to go, Animal will be looking to find itself a place between War (4.05 Lakh) and Pathaan (5.56 Lakh) tickets when it comes to advance bookings in national chains. The first day business will be unimaginable and Animal could even face capacity issues in the multiplexes.

India’s third largest multiplex chain, Miraj, is also operating at record levels with over 16,500 tickets being sold as on Tuesday at 6 PM. To put things to perspective, Tiger 3 had scored an overall advance of 25,000 tickets in Miraj, whereas Gadar 2 and Jawan had sold 31,000 tickets and 43,000 tickets respectively. Moving on to MovieMax, Animal has sold 6500 tickets for the opening day alone and is again headed to find itself a place in top 5 of all time in the multiplex chains.

Same for Rajhans, which has sold 4500 tickets and will be looking to score over 15,000 tickets in the chain, in the range similar to Tiger 3 (14,450 tickets) Jawan (16,713 tickets) and Adipurush (17,431 tickets).

Here’s a look at advance booking of Animal in key cinema players

PVRInox: 1,55,00 tickets (Tuesday @ 8.30 PM)

Cinepolis: 37,000 tickets (Tuesday @ 8.30 PM)

Miraj: 16,500 tickets (Tuesday @ 6 PM)

MovieMax: 6500 tickets (Tuesday @ 8 PM)

Rajhans: 4500 tickets (Tuesday @ 6 PM)

Total: 2,19,500 tickets

