Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger & Shraddha starrer records good growth, crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Baaghi 3 Box Office Report: Tiger Shroff and action flick recorded an excellent growth on day three i.e Sunday. As compared to the dismal collections on Saturday, Baaghi 3 saw an impressive growth on Sunday and proved that Baaghi's fan base is rather loyal. According to a report in Box Office India, Baaghi 3 collected around Rs 19-20 crore nett on Sunday. The growth for Baaghi 3 was almost 25 per cent. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 52-53 crore nett.

This is an impressive figure for the first weekend and will probably remain strong throughout the week given Holi holiday falls on Tuesday in many parts of the country. The growth for Baaghi 3 was solid in in mass markets with some circuits going up by 40 per cent plus. The holi period will give Baaghi 3 a good chance of becoming a hit film as it is bound to rake in good money for the next few days.

The Ahmed Khan directorial witnessed a drop of over 12 per cent on day 2 i.e Saturday. While it is not a huge drop for an action movie, it is an evident drop for the franchise that has given two successful Baaghi movies.

The box office collection of Baaghi is as follows:

Day 1 - Friday: Rs 18 crore

Day 2 - Saturday: Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3 - Sunday: Rs 19 crore

Total: Rs 52.50 crore

