Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor starrer slows down amid coronavirus scare

Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor's action flick, Baaghi 3, has also been hit by theatre shutdowns in different parts of the country. Check out the latest box office collection below.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Report: Tiger Shroff & 's action flick has also been hit by theatre shutdowns in different parts of the country. The film which was on a winning streak slowed down amid the coronavirus outbreak as the film entered its second week. On Saturday i.e day 9, Baaghi 3 witnessed a drop of 20 per cent. According to a report in Box Office India, Baaghi 3 raked in a poor Rs 1.75 crore nett on Saturday. However, with this it has inched closer to Rs 100 crore. Now, the total collection of Baaghi 3 stands at Rs 91 crore nett plus in nine days.

The report added that the film is expected to further suffer on Sunday as more and more states have been calling for a shutdown until the end of this month as a precautionary measure. Baaghi 3 has so far done well in Uttar Pradesh and the film's Sunday revenue is expected to come from that state until a shutdown is ordered.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma. The film’s action and stunts got great response and Tiger’s performance was lauded by fans.

Check out Baaghi 3's day wise collections:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Tuesday- Rs 13.50 Crore

Day 6: Wednesday- Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 7: Thursday- Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 8: Friday- Rs 1.50 - 2 Crore

Day 9: Saturday- Rs 1.75 Crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 91 crore nett

