Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is all set to cross India lifetime biz of Raid in 1 week flat

Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his latest thriller drama Raid 2 directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. This sequel to Raid released in 2018 also brings back Saurabh Shukla’s character from the prequel with the new introduction of Riteish Deshmukh as the leading antagonist and Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. As the film is celebrating largely successful results, it is set to cross the lifetime India net of Raid.

Raid 2 vs Raid box office comparison

Coming to the earlier released prequel, Ajay Devgn’s Raid was more of a sleeper hit at the box office. Made on a very medium production cost, the film opened to just Rs 9.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Over time, the positive word-of-mouth for the film spread all around which made it a box office hit with a lifetime net of Rs 98 crore.

As of Raid 2, the film is benefiting from the legacy of its prequel even after 7 years of Raid’s release. It was set to be welcomed with a huge hype even before its release and post its release, the sequel opened to Rs 19 crore net at the Indian box office. Being just five days in the run, Raid 2 has collected Rs 78.25 crore India net.

Even though it received mixed reviews, it is walking onto a path of success. With its current trend at the ticket windows remaining the same for the coming days, Raid 2 is expected to overtake its prequel by the end of its extended first week, also making its entry into the Rs 100 crore net club. In the long run, this Ajay Devgn-led sequel is expected to net Rs 150 crore, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood grossers from the past few months.

Raid 2 in theaters

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is currently running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

