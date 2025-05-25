Bhool Chuk Maaf Day 3 Box Office Trends: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer set to record its biggest day

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is doing well at the box office. Marking the directorial debut of Karan Sharma, the romantic-comedy drama is registering a decent growth on its first Sunday over the previous day.

Debuted with Rs 7 crore on its opening day, the small-town rom-com has benefited from multiple offers on the tickets. It witnessed a jump of around 35% on its second day and collected Rs 9.50 crore, taking the two-day cume to Rs 16.50 crore net. Going by the trends and occupancy on its third day (Sunday), the Rajkummar Rao movie is expected to see another spike of around 10 to 15%.

The movie is targeting to add another Rs 11 crore to the tally on its Day 3, storming the Rs 27.50 crore by the end of its first weekend at the Indian box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is faring extremely well against its rival releases- Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii. However, it is facing stiff competition from the Hollywood releases, Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination 6 at the box office. The movie is expected to hold well on its weekdays. If it manages a strong run, it will sail through a successful theatrical run. Reportedly, the film is set to stream on the digital platform in the first week of June 2025, just two weeks after its theatrical debut.

