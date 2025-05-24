Mission Impossible 8 India Day 8 Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer adds Rs 4 crore to total

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the much-hyped eighth and final installment in the long-running spy action franchise, continues its box office run with steady but unspectacular numbers. After a moderate first week total of Rs 51.50 crore in India, the film added Rs 3.25 crore on day 7 and Rs 4.00 crore on day 8 (second Saturday), showing a respectable bump from the previous day but still falling short of expectations for a franchise finale of this scale.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s India box office performance:

Day Collection (Rs net) Week 1 Rs 51.50 crore Day 7 Rs 3.25 crore Day 8 Rs 4.00 crore Total Rs 58.75 crore

Despite carrying the weight of being the decade-spanning franchise’s finale and featuring Tom Cruise in what many believed would be a climactic farewell, The Final Reckoning has performed without the fireworks expected from a tentpole of this stature. With a staggering budget reportedly between USD 300–400 million, international returns will definitely be closely monitored by Paramount, and the studio sadly won’t have much to see from the Indian market.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, the film sees Cruise return as Ethan Hunt alongside franchise veterans Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The production faced several hurdles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike, which halted filming for months. Originally planned as Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film eventually received a new title and identity to mark its standalone significance.

Shot across stunning global locations like the UK, Norway, Malta, and South Africa, the film had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, followed by a screening out of competition at Cannes on May 14. It was released theatrically in the US on May 23, a week after its India debut on May 17, to largely critical reviews praising its action choreography, Cruise’s commitment to the project, and the emotional beats elevating the stakes.

MI8’s India distributors, Viacom18, would hope the buzz in the West filters into India after its release there, encouraging the masses to start showing up in theaters in large numbers soon to turn the film’s local fate.

