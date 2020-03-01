Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's horror flick records minimal growth on 2nd Saturday

The film has also received some solid competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and last Friday's release Thappad. Check out the box office figures below.

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 8 Report: Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick has failed to strike fear among the audiences as they kept away from the big screen on its second weekend as well. Bhoot struggled at the box office during this week but saw a minimal growth on its second Saturday. After minting a mere Rs 90 lakhs on day 8 i.e Friday, Bhoot earned Rs 1.50 crore on day 9 i.e its second Saturday. According to a report in Box Office India, Bhoot total collection now stands at Rs 25 crore.

The report added that Bhoot witnessed more growth than Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on the second Saturday but the numbers are still far away from the film being declared a hit. Given the film's production value, Bhoot, for now, is a box office flop. The horror flick is unlikely to go beyond week three.

The film has also received some solid competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and last Friday's release Thappad. Directed by debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a guest appearance. The film received a mixed response from critics.

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day-By-Day Breakdown:

Day 1: Friday: Rs 5 crore

Day 2: Saturday: 5.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Monday: Rs 2 crore

Day 5: Tuesday: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6: Wednesday: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 7: Thursday: Rs 1.60 crore

Day 8: Friday: Rs 90 Lakhs

Day 9: Saturday: Rs 1.50 crore

Total: Rs 25.40 crore

Credits :Box Office India

Read More