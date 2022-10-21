Black Adam Day 1 Box Office: Dwayne Johnson led superhero flick takes a healthy opening of Rs. 6.5 cr in India

Dwayne Johnson enjoys an enviable fan following in India and has been a big draw since the very beginning. The actor has a good connect with the Indian audience and doesn't really have to depend on franchises or universes to secure an opening for his films. All his movies, from films in the Fast and Furious or Jumanji franchise, or even his standalone films like San Andreas and Rampage, have opened decently or well. The actor doned a superhero character this time in DC's Black Adam.

Black Adam was able to secure a healthy opening in the range of Rs. 6 - 7 cr nett on its first day, despite being a mid-week non-holiday release. The three leading multiplex chains contributed total nett sales of Rs. 4 cr. The numbers are nowhere close to what MCU films fetch, but that is because DC has lost its grip in India and it will take time to establish itself fully. Black Adam is not a known superhero in India per se, but the Dwayne Johnson factor has compelled viewers to tune in and watch the film. To put things into perspective, The Batman (2022), which was a much bigger film with a known superhero character, opened in a similar range of Rs. 7 cr nett. Black Adam's worldwide weekend projection is half of The Batman (2022) and if the film manages to match its India's numbers, it should be a considerably good result.