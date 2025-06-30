Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par crosses Ghajini globally to emerge Aamir Khan's 6th highest grosser; Dangal retains top spot

Aamir Khan is among the most loved Indian actors. His latest film Sitaare Zameen Par is doing well at the box office for the size of film that it is. The sports drama has collected Rs 195 crore globally by its second Sunday, surpassing the worldwide earnings of Aamir’s 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, which earned Rs 194.60 crore. This achievement makes Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s 6th highest-grossing film ever. Let’s dive into how this film compares to his other hits on the global stage.

Sitaare Zameen Par Has Crossed The Global Earnings Of Ghajini; Is Now Aamir Khan's 6th Highest Grosser

After the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, which earned slightly over Rs 130 crore worldwide, Aamir Khan has made a good comeback. Sitaare Zameen Par, which tells the story of a basketball coach training players with special needs, has resonated deeply with many. It has reiterated that the actor still has a knack of what works and what doesn't, with the audience.

Ghajini was a game-changer in 2008. It was the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India, earning Rs 114 crore net domestically and Rs 194.60 crore worldwide. Its intense action and gripping story made it a massive hit. However, Sitaare Zameen Par has now overtaken it globally with Rs 195 crore. Ghajini continues to be a bigger hit because if adjusted for inflation, its India net numbers itself would be around Rs 400 crore, if not more.

Sitaare Zameen Par now ranks as Aamir’s 6th highest-grossing film worldwide. Here’s how it compares to his top earners: (lead roles only)

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Dangal Rs 1910 crore 2 PK Rs 757 crore 3 Dhoom 3 Rs 554 crore 4 3 Idiots Rs 415 crore 5 Thugs Of Hindostan Rs 310 crore 6 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 195 crore and counting..

Can Sitaare Zameen Par Cross Thugs Of Hindostan Worldwide?

Sitaare Zameen Par is now behind Thugs Of Hindostan. With strong audience support and a release in non-traditional international markets, it might challenge for the 5th spot soon. If the movie does not breakout in non-traditional international markets, Thugs Of Hindostan will retain its 5th position.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres.

