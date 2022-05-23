Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 passes the Monday test with flying colours; Headed for a Rs 9 crore day

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to emerge a super hit at the box office as the film has shown extraordinary hold in collections on Monday. According to early trends, the movie is showing a bare minimum drop of 27 percent in the morning and noon shows as compared to Friday. The gap will narrow further with the evening and night shows and would put the film in position to clock a double-digit Monday.

The trends so far ensure a Monday in the range of Rs 9 crore, but if the evening shows are strong, it can well go above the Rs 10 crore mark on Monday.With a jump in evening and night shows, there is a high chance of number around the 10 crore mark. The best hold has come in Mumbai and Gujarat, though even the mass belts like Central India and Rajasthan are also recording good occupancies. The four-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be in the range of Rs 64 crore, and with this hold on Monday, the first week will easily be in the vicinity of Rs 85 crore.

There is a drop in pricing by about 15 percent in the national and non-national chains, which means an average ticket price of Rs 190 on the weekday as compared to Rs 220 for the weekend. The single screens have kept the same pricing as the weekend, but that was always nominal. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has found appreciation from the family audience and this audience will ensure a healthy trend with some respectable growth every Saturday and Sunday.

Comedy as a genre has a dedicated weekend audience, and this won’t even be impacted much by the competition to come by. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is now certainly headed towards a lifetime total upside of Rs 150 crore, and this will be a simply phenomenal result with solid return on investment for all the stakeholders. It would be the highest grossing film for the director, Anees Bazmee, as also the leading man, Kartik Aaryan.

Note: This report is based on early trends, considering the samples of morning and noon shows, as also the advances for evening and night.

