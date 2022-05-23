EXCLUSIVE: Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam on board Salman Khan’s next; Shoot begins in Mumbai

Salman Khan films always hit the headlines, and his next too has been in the news for the last one years for several reasons, including the probable cast members, though the makers never made an official announcement from their end. Around a week back, Salman Khan commenced shooting for his much awaited action comedy with Farhad Samji. The actor was joined by his co-star, Pooja Hegde on the first day of shoot, as they shot for an extensive action scene set in the metro. And now, we have exclusively learnt that there are two latest additions to the cast of this yet untitled film.

Our sources have confirmed that Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam will play key roles of Salman’s brothers in the film. “Salman, Farhad and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search have zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers. The trio will join Salman at a set in Mumbai today,” revealed a source close to the development. Shehnaaz Gill has been roped in to play a key role in this project, which is gearing up for a year end release. Jassie and Siddharth had come on board the project around a week back, and their look tests too have been done last week.

“It’s a fresh cast that the team has roped in. The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav and Siddharth Nigam. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers,” the source added. While Jassie has already acted in Panga, it's Hindi film debut for Shehnaaz. Siddharth Nigam on the other hand is a popular TV personality and has played the younger version of Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3.

Following the action schedule in Mumbai, the Salman Khan Films production will extensively be shot in Hyderabad from June. Some more names from the Telugu industry are casted in the film. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Pushpa fame, Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music of the film, whereas V Manikandan is the cinematographer. Manikandan has worked with Shankar in films like Anniyan and did the cinematography for the soon to be released Brahmastra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the film.

Also Read| ‘My next is No Entry Mein Entry; Salman Khan has loved the script’: Anees Bazmee confirms No Entry 2