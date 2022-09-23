Box Office: Chup sells 1.30 lakh tickets while Dhokha puts up a decent advance of 65000; Deets

The film was initially being targetted for a limited 600 screen release but the screens are over 800 now, since the the demand on the first day, in terms of ticketing receipts, is higher than all films released this year in Hindi, barring Brahmastra, which was a much bigger film. The benefit of low ticket prices can be seen for mid and low budget films, since in an ideal scenario, it would have an opening, less than the advances, and footfalls, even lesser.

Sunny Deol , Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary have team up for the first time on R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of The Artist . The film releases today, that is, on September 23 across the country and has been certified A – Adults Only, by the Central Board of Film Certification. Chup is being distributed by Pen Marudhar, which has distributed films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR this year.

The film has sold over 1.3L tickets in advance across multiplex chains in India and it is an excellent result for the film. It shows the willingness of the audience to go to theatres for films that don't have exhorbirantly high ticket rates. The film will get a good foundation for the word of mouth to travel, but the problem is that the footfalls are concentrated for day 1 and there is little to no advance for Saturday and Sunday because a good chunk of the prospective viewers are watching it on the very first day, courtesy the subsidised ticket rates. Regardless, talking purely based on the first day ticketing receipts, we are in for a good day in terms of potential viewers.

Dhokha, boasting of an ensemble cast of R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumar has sold over 65000 tickets across multiplex chains for its opening day and it is a good result as its advance ticket sales are higher than films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey and more. The nett collections won't be anywhere close to those films since apart from low ticket rates, it will also be facing capacity issues, which won't let it grow much.

The ticket sales across multiplexes in India for 23rd September are very encouraging because they show that the audience is willing to watch small films in theatres too, if ticket rates are kept in check. Rs. 75 is a below sustainable rate and a middle ground is to be reached so that everyone in the value chain can make money.

