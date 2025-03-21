Box Office: Coco 2 gets officially announced; Tracking the SENSATIONAL theatrical run of the original

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the much-awaited announcement of Coco 2 at the studio’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, March 20, saying the sequel to the critically and commercially acclaimed movie will make its way to theaters in 2029.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure,” said Iger, promising to share more details about the venture soon.

The sequel reunites the team behind the original film, which includes director Lee Unkrich, co-director Adrian Molina, and producer Mar Nielsen.

Disney and Pixar’s Coco introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams who rebelled against his family’s generation-old ban on music and decided to become an artist. He ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the mystery behind his family history. Coco won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Remember Me). The film also won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Animated, a BAFTA in the same category, as well as a couple of Critics Choice Awards. The film was also chosen by the National Board of Review as the Best Animated Film of 2017.

At the box office, the film made USD 814 million worldwide, out of which USD 604 million came from the domestic market and USD 210 million from international territories. The movie had an estimated budget of USD 175 million, making it a highly successful venture.

The film stars the voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, and Edward James Olmos. The concept for Coco is reportedly inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, hence the all-Latino principal cast. In the region, the offering was released one month prior to the United States and grossed a remarkable USD 9.3 million on its opening weekend. In its second weekend, the film earned another USD 10.8 million, and by the end of its theatrical run, it amassed USD 41.4 million, making it the highest-grossing animated film and the second-highest-grossing film of all time in Mexico.

After Inside Out 2 and Moana 2’s grand reception last year, Disney knows audiences’ desires and is more than happy to fulfill them. With the studio trying to recapture the commercial value of its animation division after a few misfires from the previous animation leadership, Coco 2 was a long time coming.