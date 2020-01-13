Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

As the new year has begun, Bollywood and Hollywood have geared up to mint good numbers at the box office. Here’s a list of all the films with the highest opening weekend collection at the ticket windows. Check these out.
Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020
Bollywood and Hollywood didn’t leave any stone unturned to entertain the audiences in the year that has passed. With the onset of the new year 2020, the film industries are all set to mint moolah at the box office and entertain cinema lovers with different genres of films. While 2019’s last release Good Newwz entered the new year 2020 with a bang and has continued to stay strong till now. Akshay Kumar’s film is slowly inching towards the 200 Crore mark. The next releases Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbaar are the big films of January 2020.

Check out the top films with the highest opening weekend box office collection:

Film Release 1st Weekend (CR)
Chhapaak 10-Jan  Rs 59.75 crore 
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan Rs 18 crore

