Box Office 2020: Check out overall collection of Bollywood films that created the most noise

As 2020 begins, the line up of Bollywood films in 2020 definitely seems promising. Take a look at the overall box office collection of Bollywood and Hollywood films below.

The 2019 Bollywood box office saw quite a few hits and misses. It wasn't exactly the best year at the box office for the Hindi entertainment industry. While films like War, Avengers: Endgame, Kabir Singh and Bharat ruled the box office, big-budget films like Kalank, Jabariya Jodi and Panipat tanked massively across India. Now, as the new year 2020 begins, the line up of Bollywood films definitely seems promising. To start off with, the box office is likely to begin on a promising note as 's Chhapaak will be hitting the theatres. The month of January will also see other star-studded films like Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hitting the screens.

Take a look at how the first few films of 2020 have fared so far:

Film Release Openinig day opening weekend Lifetime Verdict Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan Rs 16 cr Yet to come Rs 16 cr (still counting) Running Chhapaak 10-Jan 4.25 cr Yet to come Rs 4.25 cr (still counting) Running

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More