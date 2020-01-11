Box Office 2020: Check out overall collection of Bollywood films that created the most noise
The 2019 Bollywood box office saw quite a few hits and misses. It wasn't exactly the best year at the box office for the Hindi entertainment industry. While films like War, Avengers: Endgame, Kabir Singh and Bharat ruled the box office, big-budget films like Kalank, Jabariya Jodi and Panipat tanked massively across India. Now, as the new year 2020 begins, the line up of Bollywood films definitely seems promising. To start off with, the box office is likely to begin on a promising note as Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be hitting the theatres. The month of January will also see other star-studded films like Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hitting the screens.
Take a look at how the first few films of 2020 have fared so far:
|Film
|Release
|Openinig day
|opening weekend
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|10-Jan
|Rs 16 cr
|Yet to come
|Rs 16 cr (still counting)
|Running
|Chhapaak
|10-Jan
|4.25 cr
|Yet to come
|Rs 4.25 cr (still counting)
|Running
