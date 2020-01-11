Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

After three small budget movies such as Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi release, big-ticket movies such as Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Darbar will mint big numbers at ticket windows. Check out the top-grossing movies of the year right here.

The new year kicked off with three movies such as Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi; however, the ticket windows will be seen minting at great speed from January 10 as three mega big banner movies such as Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar are all set to release on the same day. 2020 will see many big-ticket as well as small budget movies such as Jai Mummy Di, Panga, Happy Hardy and Heer, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara, Malang among others. Speaking of highly anticipated movies which may cross Rs 100 crore mark are Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi, '83, Coolie No. 1, Laal Singh Chaddha among others.

The highest-grossing Bollywood films released in 2020 according to worldwide box office gross revenue are as follows:

FILM RElease Lifetime Verdict Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan Rs 14.50 cr (counting) Running Chhapaak 10-Jan Rs 4.25 cr (counting) Running Darbar 9-Jan Rs 32 cr (counting) Running

Credits :BOI

