Box Office: Has Vicky Kaushal joined Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan among bankable young stars? Upcoming slate looks promising

Vicky Kaushal's historical epic drama Chhaava is doing wonders at the box office. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, has emerged as a huge blockbuster and is eyeing a finish above the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. After delivering such a mega-hit, has Vicky Kaushal joined Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan among the bankable young Hindi stars? Here's what we think!

With the blockbuster success of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal is expected to receive big movie offers. However, it remains to be seen how his solo mid-budget movies perform at the box office. One must understand that Chhaava's success isn't solely fueled by Vicky Kaushal's presence but also by his phenomenal performance and the sentiments behind the unsung hero of Maratha history. If the actor continues to impress audiences with such performances in the future—which is very likely—he will emerge as a bankable star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

There is no doubt that Vicky Kaushal is a phenomenal actor. The massive success of Chhaava has definitely elevated his stature in the industry. His upcoming slate includes two mega-budget projects—Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar. Both films are expected to storm the box office and become major money-spinners. While Love & War stars him alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mahavatar solely rests on his shoulders.

If Mahavatar manages to replicate the box office glory of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will officially enter the big league. Moreover, his upcoming choices and their box office performance will determine whether he has the potential to emerge as a new SUPERSTAR of Hindi cinema.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor also has an incredible lineup of movies. The Masaan actor should now aim for more big-scale projects and take on larger-than-life roles. Even Kartik Aaryan’s future lineup is a strong mix of sequels and fresh films. Don't be surprised if we say that Ranbir, Kartik, and Vicky are currently the best bets among the young-generation stars in Bollywood.

Share your thoughts