Chhaava Day 13 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner GROWS well on Maha Shivratri; enters Rs 350 crore club

Chhaava, which marks Laxman Utekar's comeback as a director after two years, was released on February 14, 2025. Led by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the recently released film has been performing extraordinarily at the box office. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chava. Chhaava is expecting a growth of 5 to 15 percent on 13th day.

Chhaava To Receive A Boost On Maha Shivratri?

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been scoring quite well at the box office. Day 13 of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer coincides with the occasion of Maha Shivratri today.

The semi-holiday of the festival across India would either keep the momentum stagnant or flourish it. Going by the trends, it will most likely grow by 5 to 15 percent from the previous day. On Day 12, it collected Rs 18 crore on second Tuesday.

Chhaava To Enter Rs 350 Crore Club On Day 13

Chhaava, which collected Rs 341 crore in 12 days at the box office, will cross the Rs 350 crore mark today. The blockbuster movie is eyeing to finish at Rs 550 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run. The historical actioner is locking horns with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, however, it remains unaffected with its box office performance.

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser of his career. The title was earlier owned by Vicky's first blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. For the uninitiated, Chhaava director has previously helmed movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Luka Chuppi.

After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline which will co-star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.