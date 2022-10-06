Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha grows by 15 percent on Dussehra; Adds 7 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha is performing fairly at the box office. The film had an opening weekend of around Rs. 36.40 crore nett in its first three days. The opening was on the lower end of the spectrum, given that the film had a lot going for it. The significant growth over the weekend was missing as well, which was very critical for the film's prospects. The film, however, held well on Monday as it dropped by less than 45 percent when compared to Friday, proving that that there was some acceptance that the film had received at the box office. It grew a little further on the day before Dussehra too, setting it up well for Dussehra day.

Vikram Vedha grew by around 15 percent to pack Rs. 7 crore nett on its sixth day. The growth came after a little reduction in the screens compared to the previous day, courtesy the release of Chiranjeevi led Godfather. There should be some post Dussehra effect too, which may aid Vikram Vedha on Thursday, helping it touch the Rs. 60 crore nett in its first week. The 60 crore nett first week may not seem too encouraging but the number is fair given the circumstances and the way most Bollywood films have performed this year. To top that, this film is a remake of an already successful Tamil film, which is readily available on digital platforms, in the Hindi dubbed format.