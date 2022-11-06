Box Office: Kantara overpowers Ram Setu and Thank God; Set to emerge a Super Hit

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is no longer just a success story but it is a movement that has taken the country by storm. The film has seen solid trending everywhere and in every language it has released in. Kantara was a slow starter in Hindi but it gained momentum due to the excellent word of mouth and now the film has collected more than its first day, on all the days that followed and that is a big deal because the film is now in its fourth week.

Kantara (Hindi) faced stiff competition from Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God, but it is trending so well that it has already crossed Thank God and will be crossing Ram Setu, in the course of its run. The collections of Kantara are an eye opener because not many in the Hindi belt, knew about a film called Kantara a month back and now it is not just giving Hindi biggies a run for their money, but also crossing them handsomely.