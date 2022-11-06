Box Office: Kantara overpowers Ram Setu and Thank God; Set to emerge a Super Hit
Kantara (Hindi) in its lifetime will have collected over Ram Setu while it has already collected more than Thank God.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara is no longer just a success story but it is a movement that has taken the country by storm. The film has seen solid trending everywhere and in every language it has released in. Kantara was a slow starter in Hindi but it gained momentum due to the excellent word of mouth and now the film has collected more than its first day, on all the days that followed and that is a big deal because the film is now in its fourth week.
Kantara (Hindi) faced stiff competition from Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God, but it is trending so well that it has already crossed Thank God and will be crossing Ram Setu, in the course of its run. The collections of Kantara are an eye opener because not many in the Hindi belt, knew about a film called Kantara a month back and now it is not just giving Hindi biggies a run for their money, but also crossing them handsomely.
Kantara (Hindi) collected between Rs. 3.25 - 3.75 cr nett on its fourth Saturday, to emerge as the number 1 film in the Hindi belt, comfortably greater than existing and new releases. While Kantara (Hindi) grew by around 80 percent over its previous day, Ram Setu and Thank God managed to grow by 60 percent, to collect Rs. 1.25 cr and Rs. 40 lakh nett respectively. The growth percentage doesn't matter much for these releases since the base is low and ideally, the numbers had to be a lot higher to begin with. Kantara is now heading towards Super-Hit in Hindi belts and if it continues to trend well after biggies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, it may well be certified a Blockbuster too.
The day-wise collections of the films mentioned above is as follows:
Kantara (Hindi):
3 Week Total - Rs. 47.50 cr nett
Fourth Friday - Rs. 2.10 cr
Fourth Saturday - Rs. 3.50 cr
Total - Rs. 53.10 cr nett
Ram Setu:
Extended Week 1 Total (13 day) - Rs. 64.15 cr nett
Second Friday - Rs. 85 lakh
Second Saturday - Rs. 1.25 cr
Total - Rs. 66.25 cr nett
Thank God
Extended Week 1 Total (13 day) - Rs. 31.10 cr nett
Second Friday - Rs. 25 lakh
Second Saturday - Rs. 40 lakh
Total - Rs. 31.75 cr nett
You can watch Kantara, Ram Setu and Thank God, at a theare near you.
