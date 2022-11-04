Kantara box office collections; Biggest fifth week in India beating Baahubali 2, Tops 300 crores worldwide

Even after five weeks of the run, there is still no saying where the film will conclude as you have a fifth week dropping less than 10 percent from the previous week, which was boosted by the Diwali holidays on weekdays. It will comfortably go past Rs. 300 crores mark, quite likely even Rs. 350 crores, beating Ponniyin Selvan in the course to become the third-biggest grosser of the year in India.

Kantara set the record for the biggest fifth week at the Indian box office, beating the mighty Baahubali 2. The film grossed Rs. 65 crores approx in its fifth week, dropping less than 10 percent from the previous week, as compared to Rs. 40 crores of Baahubali 2. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs. 275 crores, moving fast toward the Rs. 300 crores mark and beyond. It has cleared the triple century worldwide, with $3.50 million coming from overseas for a global box office gross of Rs. 303 crores approx.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores

Week Three - Rs. 75 crores

Week Four - Rs. 70.75 crores

5th Friday - Rs. 8.25 crores

5th Saturday - Rs. 13 crores

5th Sunday - Rs. 14.50 crores

5th Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores

5th Tuesday - Rs. 9.50 crores

5th Wednesday - Rs. 6 crores

5th Thursday - Rs. 6 crores

Total - Rs. 274.50 crores

Among other benchmarks, Kantara has crossed Rs. 150 crores in Karnataka, becoming only the second film ever to do so after KGF 2. It now stands just Rs. 22 crores apart from claiming the top grosser, which it is likely to achieve. It has already beaten the footfall count of KGF 2 with 80 lakh footfalls to date in the state. Before the start of the year, it was undreamt that any film will even come close to KGF 2 in Karnataka, let alone beat it and here this film has done the unimaginable.

Elsewhere, the Hindi version of the film recorded its highest week of the run in the third week with Rs. 23.50 crores, reaching Rs. 59 crores in total. Telugu states are also moving toward Rs. 50 crores mark with Rs. 45 crores in three weeks.

The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 150 crores

AP / TS - Rs. 45 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 7 crores

Kerala - Rs. 10.50 crores

North India - Rs. 62 crores

Total - Rs. 274.50 crores