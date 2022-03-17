Box Office: The Kashmir Files set to clock 100 crore; Earns 140 percent profit already in just seven days

The Kashmir Files has continued with it’s glorious run at the box office, as the film clocked Rs 19 crore on Wednesday to take the six day total to Rs 78 crore. The movie is fast proceeding to go past the Rs 100 crore mark, and by doing so, it would become the second Hindi film of the year to surpass the coveted three digit number after Gangubai.

The Kashmir Files has already emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this millennium and it’s standing is going to just get stronger by the day. The week one is expected to close around Rs 97 crore, and there is a high possibility of the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial to clock better figures in its second week as compared to the first one. There is an outside chance of hitting the 100 crore mark on Thursday as well. Made on a restrained budget of Rs 15 crore, the makers spent approximately Rs 8 to 10 crore on print and publicity to take the overall budget to Rs 25 crore

In just seven days of its release, the makers have clocked a profit of Rs 35 crore. While the satellite, digital and music rights were valued prior to the release at around 12 crore, they fetched a distributor's share of Rs 48 crore in the first week taking the total revenue to Rs 60 crore, not taking into account the limited revenues from overseas belts. In seven days, the profit of makers is at an astonishing 140 percent.

And this percentage is just expected to increase by the day as The Kashmir Files is going to be unstoppable in the days to come. The lifetime figures of the film are looking to be at-least Rs 250 crore, with a chance of even clocking Rs 300 crore depending on how Bachchhan Paandey and RRR fare at the ticket window. With a biz of Rs 250 crore, the profits to the makers would be a mammoth 440%, making it one of the most profitable films of the modern era. So well, let’s wait and watch on where there ends. And stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

