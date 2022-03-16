The Kashmir Files has a historic first Tuesday; Will pose a direct threat to Bachchhan Paandey next week

The box office can surprise you time and again. This week’s release The Kashmir Files was yet another film that etched its place in the list of films that surprised everyone at the box office. The film has been seeing a sort of trend that has never been seen before, for a movie. It is the first film in the history of Indian cinema to have a week one projection that is 25 times its first day. From starting its box office journey with a modest Rs. 3.5 cr nett in roughly 600 screens, the film has raced to around Rs. 60 cr nett in 5 days on 2200 screens. As we speak, the show timings of the film are increasing and the best ticketing day of the movie is still to come. The film has introduced a new box office terminology called Sleeper Blockbuster by the sheer box office trend it is observing.

The interesting thing about the movie The Kashmir Files is that it is now eclipsing its prequel The Tashkent Files on a daily basis. The day 3, day 4 and day 5 collections are all higher than the lifetime biz of The Tashkent Files and the trend may go on for another week at least. It is tough to predict where the film is going as it is seeing a rising trend even on weekdays. Also, it is tough to predict because there are bulk corporate bookings, which have not happened for any film in the past. The film has been declared tax-free in a handful of states and the state governments have also granted a half-day leave to their employees to watch the film at the cost of the corporate.

The film, which looked to be a small film that caters to a niche set of audience, has caught such steam that everyone wants to be a part of the movement. Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, which clashed with The Kashmir Files, has faced the consequences and now Akshay Kumar led Bachchhan Paandey is the next film that will suffer adversely from the trend of The Kashmir Files. The advance bookings suggest that The Kashmir Files on its second Friday will eclipse Bachchhan Paandey on its first Friday, thus causing a major upset.

The day-wise nett box office collections of The Kashmir Files are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 3.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 8 cr

Day 3 – Rs 15 cr

Day 4 – Rs 15 cr

Day 5 – Rs 18 cr

Total: Rs. 59.50 cr

How much can The Kashmir Files earn in its lifetime run?

Also read: Trade Tutor: The Kashmir Files emerges a sleeper blockbuster; Decoding journey from 3.5 to 20 crore daily