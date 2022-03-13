Box Office: The Kashmir Files set to emerge first blockbuster of pandemic; Targets a Rs 24 crore weekend

The Kashmir Files is showing an extraordinary trend at the box office as after an excellent start of Rs 3.50 crore, the film showed a jump of 135 percent on Saturday to collect Rs 8.25 crore. The two-day total of this Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial stands at Rs 11.75 crore. Going by the sample size we analysed for Sunday morning, the movie is set to record the biggest day since release on its third day.

After a restrained platform release on merely 600 screens on Friday, the count has gone closer to 2000 screens on Sunday, and this is a success story that would go down in the history books as never in the last 20 years has a film shown such an increase in showcasing. There is a phenomenal audience demand for the film across, and this is resulting in exhibitors replacing the shows of Radhe Shyam with The Kashmir Files. Single screen owners too are feeling the pressure from the audience, and it’s this pressure that has led them to take down the Prabhas film for this Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty fronted drama.

Early trends and vibe suggest a Sunday of at-least Rs 12 crore for The Kashmir Files which takes opening weekend biz to Rs 23.50 crore plus. The weekend trend suggests that this one could be the first Bollywood blockbuster since the release of Tanhaji (January 10, 2020). While the Hindi film industry has seen two hits in the pandemic (Sooryavanshi & Gangubai), the return on investment for The Kashmir Files will be beyond anyone’s imagination if the film continues with its winning streak on the weekdays. The initial response suggests that the audience has accepted the film with open arms and sky is the limit, however, a Monday stronger than Friday will strengthen this hypothesis.

No one can predict the box office number of The Kashmir Files now, as it can end up doing any number between Rs 75 crore to Rs 200 crore, and it’s only the trend on weekday that would give an idea of where it is headed. The movie will retain fair number of screens in the second week too and the trade is already labelling it as a ‘Lambi Race Ka Ghoda’. Anything above Rs 60 crore would mean a blockbuster verdict and that’s a given at this point of time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

