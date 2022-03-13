Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Valimai stays on course to Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu

Valimai is holding well in its 3rd weekend and staying on course to reach Rs. 100 crores in the states which looked impossible after the first week. The Ajith Kumar starrer remained flat on its third Third Friday from the previous day and then had a solid 80 per cent jump on Saturday. Another big jump should come today and the film can go over Rs. 2 crores in the state for the day, which is a very good number. The third-weekend collections will be Rs. 4 crores plus in the state, which will be a drop of 60 per cent in the face of two new releases.

The total collections of the film are nearing Rs. 93 crores in the state and will be around Rs. 95 crores after Sunday. That leaves the film to collect Rs. 5 crores to get past Rs. 100 crores, which looks a good possibility given it has one open week before RRR hit the screens on March 25th. If the weekdays hold like the second week , Rs. 2 crores can be expected and the fourth weekend will probably add another Rs. 2 crores and that would leave it just a crore away from the ten-digit figure.

The box office collections of Valimai in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 76.75 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 14 crores

3rd Friday - Rs 75 lakhs

3rd Saturday - Rs. 1.35 crores

Total - Rs. 92.85 crores