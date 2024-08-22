The Imtiaz Ali-produced Laila Majnu has bounced back after being discontinued from the cinema halls due to the 3-way clash on Independence Day between Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri starrer collected Rs 4.20 crore in its first week (6 days), and was discontinued from the cinema halls on August 15, before returning to the cinema halls again on August 16 due to demand from the audience.

The romantic saga got 40 shows on Friday, wherein it collected Rs 5.00 Lakh, and then jumped to Rs 20 Lakh on Saturday and Sunday with an increase in show-count to 170. The film continued to run on the weekdays as well, collecting Rs 70 Lakh from Monday to Thursday, taking the second week total to Rs 1.15 crore. The 13-day collection of this Sajid Ali directorial stands at Rs 5.35 crore, and there will be a big surge in showcasing in the third week due to demand from the audience.

The film is on a spectacular run, recording high occupancy in all the multiplex chains, and is not looking to stop any time soon. The dearth of releases until September 27, will give it an extended run, and who knows, this could be among the rare films, which could upgrade its verdict from a disaster to a successful one by the end of its run.

For those who don’t know, Laila Majnu collected Rs 2.20 crore in its original run in 2018, cut to 6 years later, the re-release has crossed the original run by a margin of 110 per-cent and counting. The film could earn over Rs 10 crore by the end of its run, though the trend in third weekend will give an idea on how far it can go. The film is currently running on 225 shows, and the count in its third weekend is expected to cross 300.

Laila Majnu peaked with collections of Rs 1 crore on the first Sunday and we need to see if it has enough gas in the tank to hit the Rs 1 crore mark again through the run. The total collections of Laila Majnu (including the original run) now stands at Rs 7.55 crore.

Here’s a look at week wise collection of Laila Majnu re-release

Week 1: Rs 4.20 crore

Week 2: Rs 1.15 crore

Total: Rs 5.35 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.