Box Office: Moana 2 ALL SET to enter USD 1 Billion worldwide club; Which Hollywood movie is next?

Animation had an impressive international box office weekend between January 10-12, putting the animated Disney flick Moana 2 on track to cross the $1 billion mark this week. The seafaring sequel to 2016’s Moana added $11.1 million to its overseas gross of $554.9M, bringing its worldwide total to $989.8M.

Helmed by Jason Hand and featuring an elaborate voice cast comprising Dwayne Johnson, Auli‘i Cravalho, Awhimai Fraser, Nicole Scherzinger, and more, the offering will mark Disney’s third 2024 release to hit the billion-dollar mark, following Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

While Moana and Disney dominated 2024, here’s a look at films with potential to join the billion-dollar club soon

Jurassic World Rebirth:

Set for a July 2025 release, Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Ed Skrein, and more, will look to repeat or even surpass the box office performance of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, both of which breached the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales.

Mission Impossible 8 (Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning):

The Tom Cruise starrer arrives in theaters in May. As part of an established and celebrated franchise, the film will likely disappoint if it wraps up its global earnings under $1 billion. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie also stars Hannah Waddingham, Vanessa Kirby, and Shea Whigham in primary roles.

Avatar 3:

With both its franchise predecessors sitting proudly in the elite $2 billion club, a below-par business is not expected from Avatar 3, which is set to debut in December 2025. The film features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and more in lead roles. Three-time Academy Award-winning director James Cameron, who oversaw the first two movies, does so again here.

Zootopia 2:

Another late 2025 release and another franchise offering, Zootopia 2 is expected to cross the $1 billion mark, given the similar performance of its predecessor, which debuted in 2016. Zootopia 2 features voices from Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, Idris Elba, and more.

Based on current trends, we believe Mission: Impossible 8 is the strongest contender for the billion-dollar club. What are your thoughts, readers?