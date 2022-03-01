Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has a Good hold on Monday
Bheemla Nayak has a good hold on Monday with a drop of roughly 60 per cent from Sunday. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 9.25 crores approx on its day four taking its total to Rs. 89 crores. There is a holiday for Mahashivratri today and the matinees are seeing a big surge in collections. The film will be crossing Rs. 100 crores gross in India today. The Monday hold after the strong weekend and holiday bump today will ensure the film as a box office success, but it will Wednesday hold that will decide how big of a success it will be.
The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:
Friday - Rs. 36 crores
Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores
Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores
Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores
Total - Rs. 89 crores
The best hold on Monday came in Coastal Andhra, with business being more than half of the Sunday. The drop from Saturday was just 45 per cent, which is an excellent hold. The performance, in general, also has been better in the region for the film, though collections won't be showing that due to the ticket price issue. Nizam dropped a bit higher at nearly 60 per cent due to a bigger drop in Hyderabad city, but even in Nizam, centres outside Hyderabad held much better. The four-days share in Nizam and Coastal Andhra is Rs. 22.30 crores and Rs. 21.70 crores respectively, both heading for Rs. 30 crores plus which will see them through. Ceeded is the weak spot with mere Rs. 7.90 crores share so far, and will probably close around Rs. 11 crores.
