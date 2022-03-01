Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has a Good hold on Monday

Bheemla Nayak has a good hold on Monday with a drop of roughly 60 per cent from Sunday. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 9.25 crores approx on its day four taking its total to Rs. 89 crores. There is a holiday for Mahashivratri today and the matinees are seeing a big surge in collections. The film will be crossing Rs. 100 crores gross in India today. The Monday hold after the strong weekend and holiday bump today will ensure the film as a box office success, but it will Wednesday hold that will decide how big of a success it will be.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 36 crores

Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores

Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Total - Rs. 89 crores