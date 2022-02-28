Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has an Excellent opening weekend of 100 crores worldwide

Bheemla Nayak had a strong opening weekend at the box office. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 22.50 crores on Sunday, for a weekend total of Rs. 80 crores (Rs. 52.75 crores share) approx in India. The trend during the weekend was also healthy, with a good hold on Saturday and then jump on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. There is a holiday of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, so the collections will be boosted for the next two days, and likely will be over/under Rs. 100 crores by then and that will mostly ensure the film goes through.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 36 crores

Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 22.50 crores

Total - Rs. 80 crores

The performance of the film was strong everywhere, including the second-biggest opening weekend ever in Nizam, just behind Pushpa. The AP/TS weekend totalled Rs. 68.40 crores, quite similar to Rs. 69.30 crores approx of Pushpa in December, which is the only big film released in these recent times. The numbers in Andhra Pradesh were hit by the low ticket prices and limited showcasing. It lost roughly Rs. 20 crores gross box office during the weekend in the state due to the aforementioned issue. The real value gross in the twin states is Rs. 88-90 crores approx, which would have been the second/third biggest of all time, just behind Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 91.95 crores) and Pushpa's real value.

The film has grossed another $3.10 million (Rs. 23.50 crores) overseas, including $2.10 million in North America, for a worldwide weekend of Rs. 103.50 crores, earning Rs. 64 crores approx share.

The territorial breakdown for opening weekend collections of Bheemla Nayak is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 31.60 crores (Rs. 20.40 crores share) https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/box-office/pawan-kalyans-bheemla-nayak-pre-release-business-realises-over-100-crores-theatrical-rights-1029846

Ceeded - Rs. 9.80 crores (Rs. 7.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 27 crores (Rs. 15.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 68.40 crores (Rs. 47.40 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 7.80 crores (Rs. 3.80 crores share)

North India - Rs. 2.60 crores (Rs. 1.10 crores share)

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 1.20 crores (Rs. 45 lakh share)