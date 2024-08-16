7 Shahid Kapoor's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Padmaavat tops list

Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of Hindi cinema. The Bollywood actor has been active for more than 20 years and has found a special place among movie lovers. Fondly known as ‘Shasha’, the actor has proved his box office pull in the last few years when movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kabir Singh, and Padmaavat scored big numbers at the ticket window and emerged among his highest grossers. Here's presenting Top 7 Shahid Kapoor's highest grossing movies worldwide.

7 Shahid Kapoor's Highest Grossing Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

1. Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor stars in Padmaavat as Maharawal Ratan Singh and left an indelible mark on the audience with his screen presence and performance. The Historical war action drama went on to collect Rs 545 crore at the worldwide box office and became the highest grossing Shahid Kapoor movie ever.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat was directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Although, the movie faced unnecessary controversy during its release but turned out to be a big money-spinner at the ticket window proving that content is king.

2. Kabir Singh

Among all Shahid Kapoor's biggest hit movies, the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh carved a special place among the fans. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga as his Bollywood debut. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of a surgeon while Kiara Advani plays the female lead. Kabir Singh was a rage during its release and it raked over Rs 373 crore worldwide despite being an A-rated movie.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film faced massive backlash from the critics and was tagged as misogynistic and violent, however, the audience showered immense love on the film making it a big blockbuster.

Kabir Singh emerged as the second highest grossing film of Shahid Kapoor’s career at the worldwide box office.

3. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was the last release of Shahid Kapoor. The romantic drama also starring Kriti Sanon worked well at the box office and collected around Rs 80 crore in India. The sleeper hit takes the third spot among the highest grossing movies of Shahid Kapoor with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 140 crore.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an unusual love story between a robot and a human. What happens next forms the crux of the story!

4. R…Rajkumar

The mass-action drama was released in 2013. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The actor impressed the audience with his seetimaar dialogues, todpod action, and killer dance moves. It is still remembered for its chartbuster songs- Gandi Baat, and Saari Ke Fall Sa.

R…Rajkumar went on to collect a global gross collection of Rs 100 crore, ranking it at the fourth spot among Shahid Kapoor's Highest grossers worldwide.

5. Udta Punjab

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab is an important film to watch. The movie sheds light on the ongoing condition of Punjab's youth immersed in the trap of drugs. Shahid Kapoor played Singer-Rapper Tommy Singh in the movie and gave a terrific performance. The actor once again proved his mettle with his acting chops along with Alia Bhatt.

Though Udta Punjab sparked controversies when the Central Board of Film Certification asked for 90 cuts in the film, the audience supported the movie. Shahid Kapoor’s movie turned out to be a successful venture with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 96 crore. Udta Punjab emerged as Kapoor's fifth highest-grossing movie of all time.

6. Haider

Considered among the best performances of Shahid Kapoor, Haider is the Indian movie adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie also stars Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Tabu, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Haider minted Rs 79 crore at the worldwide box office and ranked at the sixth spot among Shahid Kapoor's highest grossing movies of all time. It is a must-watch movie.

7. Shaandaar

Before Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor teamed up with Alia Bhatt for an easy-breezy romantic-comedy drama. Titled Shaandaar, the movie couldn't entertain the audience and ended up being a disappointing affair. However, the buzz around the movie helped it to collect over Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Vikas Bahl directorial turned out as the seventh highest grossing movie of Shahid Kapoor's career.

Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other Shahid Kapoor movies that left a mark at the box office include Kaminey, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Vivah, and more.

Following are the top 7 highest grossing movies of Shahid Kapoor at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Padmaavat Rs 545 cr 2 Kabir Singh Rs 373 cr 3 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 140 cr 4 R...Rajkumar Rs 100 cr 5 Udta Punjab Rs 96 cr 6 Haider Rs 79 cr 7 Shaandaar Rs 75 cr

Shahid Kapoor's Work Front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Devaa- marking the directorial debut of Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews in Bollywood. The neo-noir action-drama stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2025.

