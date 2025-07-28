11 best romantic Vishal Mishra songs: Kaise Hua to Tum Ho Toh in Saiyaara

Playback singer Vishal Mishra has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry over the years. Mishra is best known for crooning romantic tracks in movies and web series. He rose to fame with the 2019 hit track, Kaise Hua. Besides, songs like Tum Ho Toh, Pehle Bhi Main are some of his other best songs from this genre.

Advertisement

If you are his fan, then don’t forget to add these 11 romantic tracks to your playlist.

1. Kaise Hua- Kabir Singh

Kaise Hua is one of the popular songs of Vishal Mishra’s music career. The track picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani captures the feeling of falling deeply in love. The song is a part of the hit album from the 2019 film, Kabir Singh.

2. Tum Ho Toh- Saiyaara

Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Tum Ho Toh expresses the profound joy that people feel with their partners by their side. The track featured in Saiyaara is jointly crooned by Mishra and Hansika Pareek. Raj Shekhar has penned its lyrics.

3. Zindagi Tere Naam- Yodha

Zindagi Tere Naam, the track from the 2024 film Yodha, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Crooned and composed by Vishal Mishra, the song conveys themes of sacrifice and commitment.

5. Naseeb Se- Satyaprem Ki Katha

Advertisement

Naseeb Se, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is all about finding love through fate. The track was featured in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Mishra jointly sang the song with singer, composer Payal Dev.

5. Pehle Bhi Main- Animal

“Pehle bhi main, tumse mila hoon…” This soulful song was picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the 2023 movie, Animal. Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, the track shows Ranbir’s character Ranvijay cheating on his wife, Geetanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna.

6. Jaanam- Bad Newz

Jaanam, which was a part of the 2024 film Bad Newz, is an upbeat love song about expressing affection and devotion. The track featured Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri oozing their breathtaking on-screen chemistry. Penned, composed, and sung by Mishra, it is a blend of heartfelt emotions and visual splendor.

7. Jaan Ban Gaye- Khuda Haafiz

Jaan Ban Gaye is sung by Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, and Asees Kaur. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the track was a part of the 2020 action thriller, Khuda Haafiz. The song delves into how one makes their partner an important part of their lives.

Advertisement

8. Teri Hogaiyaan- Broken But Beautiful

Teri Hogaiyaan, the track from the web series, Broken But Beautiful, is all about surrendering completely to your loved one. This soulful and emotional composition featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

9. Dil Jhoom- Crakk

Dil Jhoom is a recreated version of Ali Zafar's original track of the same name. The new version was a part of the 2024 film, Crakk. It featured Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi.

10. Chal Tere Ishq Mein- Gadar 2

Chal Tere Ishq Mein, the track from Gadar 2: The Katha Continues depicts intense love and devotion. The song featured Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur. Mishra jointly crooned the track with Neeti Mohan, Shehnaz Akhtar, Sahil Akhtar, and Mithoon.

11. Pyar Ho- Munna Michael

Sung by Vishal Mishra and Sunidhi Chauhan, Pyar Ho is a part of the 2017 movie, Munna Michael. It featured Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal. It explores the themes of love and attraction.

Advertisement

So, which one is your favorite song of all?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Mishra to perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony; arrives at Goa airport