Justin Baldoni and Emily Celebrate 12 Years of Marriage with Sweet Tributes Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni marked a major milestone in their marriage this weekend. On Sunday, July 27, the couple celebrated 12 years of marriage with heartfelt tributes on Instagram, just weeks after the legal battle involving Justin and his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively was dismissed.

Here's how Justin and Emily Baldoni celebrate their anniversary

Justin shared a throwback photo from their July 2013 wedding in Corona, California. In the picture, the It Ends With Us star is seen dancing with Emily during the ceremony, wearing a cream suit and a white floral boutonniere. Emily matched him with a floral headpiece and a flowing white dress. “I’d marry you again and again and again and again…” Justin captioned the post. “Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E.”

Emily also shared her own tribute with a photo of the two kissing while wearing flower crowns. “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you,” she wrote, noting that their 9-year-old daughter, Maiya, took the sweet picture.

The couple, who are also parents to 7-year-old son Maxwell, have often been open about their love story. Justin proposed to Emily in April 2013 at Blu Jam Cafe in Los Angeles, the same place where they had their first date. His elaborate proposal became an internet sensation, featuring a 27-minute video with boy band skits and hidden cameras capturing Emily’s surprise reaction.

Here’s what else is happening in Justin Baldoni’s life

The anniversary comes just over a month after Justin’s ongoing legal dispute with Blake Lively was resolved in court. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation, claims he has firmly denied.

In response, Justin filed a USD 400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane as per PEOPLE. He also launched a separate USD 250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times. However, on June 9, 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed both suits.

