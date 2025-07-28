Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 10,300 crore assets distribution: Not Karisma Kapoor but only kids Samaira and Kiaan rightful heirs to their father's property

Ever since the news of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s passing, everyone is intrigued to know all about his property and inheritance. There was a buzz earlier that the actress might be seeking a share in his estate. This came after the late businessman’s mother, Rani Kapur, suspected foul play behind his demise. Now, the sources close to the businessman’s family have refuted all the news about these ongoing speculations related to the Zubeidaa actress.

Karisma Kapoor has no stake in Sunjay Kapur’s property

As per the reports, sources close to the family have clarified that actress Karisma Kapoor has no involvement or stake in the property matters of her former husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. Amid recent discussions surrounding the division of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, sources close to the family have firmly stated that Karisma is in no way connected to any property, strongly refuting and rubbishing all ongoing speculations.

“She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way. The children are the rightful heirs and will receive what is due to them. Karisma's focus right now is only the well-being of her children."

This news comes in the wake of ongoing speculation, aiming to set the record straight on Karisma’s stance and her complete distance from the matter.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, claims to hold the majority stakes in the Sona Group

For the unversed, as per an earlier report of India.com, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, had claimed that she holds a majority stake in the Sona Group and is the only heir to the family’s estate. She further added that several attempts are being made to take away the inheritance after her son’s demise. Rani also added that she has not allowed anyone to act on her behalf within the company.

Rani also claimed that she was allegedly forced to sign certain documents right after Sunjay’s demise when she was mourning his loss. Hence, she has warned against the appointment of new board members amid the unresolved issue.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from *public platforms*. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

