Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl celebrates 7 years of 'friendship', shares unseen cosy pic

Sushmita Sen, who is best known for movies like Biwi No.1, No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya, and more, often grabs headlines for her personal life. The actress dated model-actor Rohman Shawl for a few years before calling it quits in December 2021. Shawl has now described his feelings towards Sen while celebrating their seven years of friendship on social media.

Rohman Shawl drops unseen picture with Sushmita Sen, pens lengthy note

On Monday, Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to share a monochromatic picture of himself with Sushmita Sen. In the photo, he can be seen hugging the actress. She has her back in front of the camera. The Biwi No.1 star is sporting a hoodie. Both of them are twinning in jackets with a dragon printed over it.

The Amaran actor accompanied his post with a lengthy heartfelt note in the caption as they completed seven years of their friendship today. "Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning!! I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy. You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end (emotionally and literally). And how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts..." an excerpt from his post reads.

"We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels," he added.

Rohman Shawl calls Sushmita Sen his 'safe place'

In his post, Rohman Shawl further referred to their companionship as "not lovers or strangers but something softer and rarer". He called his former girlfriend, Sen a "safe place". Shawl expressed that he is "grateful for the love" that they had and both of them are in a "quiet friendship" as the actor seemingly gave a meaning to their equation.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen's dating history

Sushmita Sen reportedly dated Rohman Shawl for three years from 2018 to 2021. They met on social media after Shawl sent her a direct message in inbox. The former couple announced their break up on Instagram four years ago. Sen and Shawl continue to share a close bond with each other.

