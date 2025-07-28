Nicola Coughlan Set to Lead BAFTA-Winning ‘I Am Helen’ with Joe Cole in New Season of Channel 4 Anthology Series

Nicola Coughlan is set to lead the upcoming season of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed ‘I Am’ anthology series, the broadcaster has announced. The BAFTA-winning drama, created by Dominic Savage, will return for its fourth season with a new two-part story titled ‘I Am Helen’, co-starring Joe Cole.

According to Variety, Coughlan, known for her roles in Bridgerton, Derry Girls, and Big Mood, joins the list of high-profile female leads who have previously headlined the ‘I Am’ series, including Kate Winslet, Letitia Wright, Samantha Morton, and Lesley Manville.

What is ‘I Am Helen’ about?

The story for I Am Helen has been developed in creative collaboration between Nicola Coughlan and Dominic Savage, who continues his signature approach of working closely with his lead actors to shape the narratives.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next I Am story alongside Dominic Savage, a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience,” said Coughlan. “To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who’ve collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey.”

Joe Cole, known for Gangs of London and A Small Light, will star opposite Coughlan in the two-part installment. The exact plot and broadcast date are yet to be revealed, but I Am Helen will air on Channel 4.

Why ‘I Am Helen’ could be the most powerful chapter yet

Since its debut in 2019, ‘I Am’ has become Channel 4’s most successful new 10 pm drama in six years, praised for its emotionally raw storytelling and focus on female-led narratives. Winslet’s I Am Ruth won two BAFTAs in 2023, while earlier stories like I Am Nicola (Vicky McClure), I Am Kirsty (Samantha Morton), and I Am Maria (Lesley Manville) received critical acclaim.

Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of Me+You Productions said, “It’s a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today, and to be working with Nicola Coughlan, one of the standout performers of her generation.”

