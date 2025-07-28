Amidst successful box office run in India, Mahavatar Narsimha to release in UK, Australia, Europe on July 31

Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated mythological epic, hit the big screens in India on July 25, 2025. Owing to the massive success at the Indian box office, the makers are all geared up to release it across theaters worldwide from July 31, 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha to hit big screens worldwide?

The presenters of Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films themselves confirmed the movie to be releasing in big screens across various international locations. The mythological epic is slated to hit big screens in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Europe, and Malaysia.

The official updates were shared by the production company through their social media handles.

What is Mahavatar Narsimha?

Mahavatar Narsimha is based on the story of Narsimha, the fourth avatara of the Hindu god Vishnu, taking place in the Satya Yuga. Part-man and part-lion is known in Vaishnavism for ending religious persecution and calamity on earth, restoring dharma in the world.

In a world set where demigods and demons exist, an asura king, Hiranyakashyap, seeks to avenge his brother, who was slain by Vishnu. Being granted the boon of immense strength by Lord Brahma, the king becomes an overlord of all three worlds, ruling as a tyrant.

However, his five-year-old son Prahlad is the complete opposite of what he stood for, signaling a virtue of faith towards Lord Vishnu. When Hiranyakashyap plans to hurt his own son, the Hindu god saves him multiple times.

In a moment when all hope seems lost, Lord Vishnu takes up the avatar of Narsimha, putting an end to the asura king’s violence, restoring balance in the world.

The epic mythological animated movie is directed by Ashwin Kumar, with Mahavatar Narsimha touted to be the first installment in the cinematic universe.

In the following years, up until 2037, several movies from the interconnected universe are expected to hit the big screens. This includes ventures like Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki in two parts (2035 and 2037).

With an ensemble voice cast behind the film, Mahavatar Narsimha had music composed by Sam CS.

