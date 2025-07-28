Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha teaser promises a stormy story of fame and mentorship

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 28, 2025, and the makers of his next movie, Kaantha, have unveiled a special treat for fans. The period drama venture has officially dropped its teaser, announcing the film to release on September 12, 2025.

Kaantha Teaser Review

Kaantha showcases a period drama cinematic venture, set in the 1950s of Tamil cinema. The era, considered to be the golden age of Indian cinema, features Dulquer Salmaan as a superstar unlike any other in his contemporary life.

With his rise in glory, the teaser showcases an intense look into how a superstar made a film his own, enjoying love from everyone around him. As he begins a new movie, “Saantha” set to become Tamil cinema’s first-ever horror flick, the superstar reunites with his mentor, teasing a rising animosity between them.

While the teaser started off as if it would be a revenge ploy by the superstar’s former mentor, the dynamics take a massive shift as Dulquer Salmaan’s character makes the final decisions on set. With every change, the film once titled Saantha would also be changed to “Kaantha,” a name meant for him.

Watch the teaser for Kaantha:

Kaantha is a Tamil-Telugu language bilingual movie starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film is co-produced by Dulquer himself, along with Rana Daggubati, who is expected to play a key role in the film.

As DQ returns to Tamil cinema after some time, the ensemble cast includes Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirkani, Ravindra Vijay, and many more in key roles. The period film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, who previously made the 2016 romantic drama, Nila.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on his next film, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a Telugu-language film expected to be in the romantic genre. Moreover, the actor will soon be returning to Malayalam cinema with an action flick titled I’m Game.

Furthermore, Dulquer recently unveiled the teaser of the film Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun. As DQ bankrolls the project, Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan play leading roles.

The film is said to be the first installment in a planned cinematic universe with Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan expected to play cameo roles.

