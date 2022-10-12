Box Office: Vikram Vedha underperforms as per Hrithik Roshan's high-set standards; Flops theatrically

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha is heading towards underwhelming box office figures considering that it is a film featuring Hrithik Roshan in it, who enjoys a dedicated fan following. The film opened low, trended decently over the weekdays but the second weekend trend was a killer as it didn't see growth to the extent that it needed, in order to reach the respectable three digit nett figure.

The film is heading towards a total around the Rs. 85 crore nett mark in India and another 4.5-5 million dollars gross (Rs. 36-40 crore) from the overseas, for a total of around Rs. 140 crore worldwide gross. The film had a number of factors pulling it down, like the remake factor which caught steam after the dubbed version of the original Vikram Vedha was made to be available for free on digital platforms, the night before the release of the Hindi remake in theatres. It lacked a romantic track for Hrithik Roshan and it lacked good songs too, both of which are very essential for a film to get mass support. A host of different offers and discounts were rolled out to lure audiences to watch the film in theatres, but it didn't help much in the increase of the gross revenues, proving that audience is not as receptive to low ticket prices, as it was made to look on National Cinema Day. Vikram Vedha is rallying around the Rs. 1.25 - 1.5 crore nett mark in the weekdays of its second week and it will lose shows to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G, which has some hype behind it.