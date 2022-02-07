Box Office: Vishal's Veerame Vaagai Soodum disappoints with a 7 crores opening weekend
Advertisement
Vishal starrer cop action thriller Veerame Vaagai Soodum opened to dismal numbers at the box office. The film opening weekend box office gross tallied just Rs. 7.40 crores approx. It had a poor start on Friday and then followed with a very ordinary trend as it failed to get any growth over the weekend.
The film grossed an awfully low Rs. 4 crores in Tamil Nadu during its opening weekend. Ideally, this is the amount pic should have earned on its opening day. The weekend numbers are around half of what Vishal’s previous film Enemy opened to during Diwali week last year, clashing with a huge film Annaatthe. Here it was a solo release, though there is a 50% capacity limit in place, but when the collections are as low as they are for this film, it doesn’t really matter. A Telugu dubbed version of the film was also released, with the title Saamanyudu, it also fared poorly with a weekend of just Rs. 2.80 crores.
The box office collections of Veerame Vaagai Soodum at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 2.60 crores
Saturday - Rs. 2.30 crores
Sunday - Rs. 2.50 crores
Total - Rs. 7.40 crores
The film is a huge disaster for its distributors as they are going to lose 60-70% of their investments. It fetched roughly Rs. 15 crores approx for Indian theatrical rights, of which Rs. 9.80 crores was for Tamil Nadu and Rs. 4 crores for AP/TS. The recoveries during the weekend are mere Rs. 3.25 crores (22%), with Tamil Nadu earning a share of Rs. 1.80 crores (18%) while AP/TS earning Rs. 1.10 crores (28%). In a best-case scenario, the film may probably reach Rs. 5-6 crores share from here.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!