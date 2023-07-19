Adipurush worldwide closing box office collections: Prabhas starrer earns Rs. 350 crores worldwide

Adipurush box office run was short-lived as it was lights out for the film at the end of the second week. The Prabhas led mythological epic closed its theatrical run with a gross of Rs. 305 crores in India and Rs. 353 crores worldwide. In India, it stands as the third highest-grossing film ever for Prabhas, trailing behind the two Baahubali films while overseas it lagged behind Saaho at the fourth spot.

Adipurush started off with great promise, accumulating an impressive Rs. 84 crores on its opening day. However, the film's fate took a turn for the worse as the audience reception proved to be catastrophic, ultimately sealing its downfall. The film attracted a significant audience due to its Ramayana theme, but it failed to deliver on the same. The very aspect that initially attracted viewers eventually contributed to its demise. There was a huge amount of manufactured sales during the weekend in the Hindi belt for the film, which kept it afloat through Sunday but on Monday the film simply crashed. The lack of competition meant there were some collections in the second week but that’s about it as in the third week the film was out of most cinemas as soon as the competition arrived.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 266.20 crores

Rs. 266.20 crores Week Two: Rs. 33.50 crores

Rs. 33.50 crores Week Three: Rs. 4.80 crores

Rs. 4.80 crores Week Four: Rs. 0.50 crores



Rs. 0.50 crores Total: Rs. 305 crores

The production of the film incurred significant costs, with a budget of Rs. 300 crores, not including Prabhas' remuneration. The star's compensation was reportedly settled in South Indian theatrical rights, which were sold for Rs. 150 crores. In total, the film had recoveries of Rs. 365 crores, with Rs. 200 crores coming from digital, satellite and music rights. The total losses amounted to over Rs. 80 crores. To mitigate the losses, there have been reports of deal renegotiations and the star taking a cut from his share of profits. However, this merely transfers the burden of losses from one head to another.

The film, unfortunately, turned out to be a missed opportunity. Given the appeal of its subject matter, even a modestly positive reception could have propelled it to great heights. The potential for success seemed boundless if the film had managed to resonate with the audience. Prabhas, after the tremendous success of Baahubali, has experienced a string of underperforming films. Despite their appropriate scale and production values, these movies have struggled to resonate with audiences. His next Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, is once again highly anticipated and looks to take a massive start. The hope will be for reception to be on the right side this time as the box office desperately needs big wins.

Advertisement

The box office territorial breakdown for Adipurush is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 59.75 crores (Rs. 32 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 15.75 crores (Rs. 10 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 55.50 crores (Rs. 29.50 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 131 crores (Rs. 71.50 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 19.25 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share)

Kerala: Rs. 2.25 crores (Rs. 0.90 crore share)

North India: Rs. 146 crores (Rs. 63 crores share)

India: Rs. 305 crores (Rs. 146.50 crores share)

North America: $3.20 million

Middle East: $0.85 million

Australia: $0.61 million

New Zealand: $0.14 million

Rest of Asia: $0.25 million

United Kingdom: $0.44 million

Europe: $0.30 million

Rest of World: $0.10 million

Overseas: $5.90 million / Rs. 48.50 crores (Rs. 21 crores share)

Worldwide: Rs. 353.50 crores (Rs. 167.50 crores share)

About Adipurush Movie

Adipurush is an Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is directed and co-written by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 worldwide closing box office collections; Earns nearly Rs. 350 crores globally