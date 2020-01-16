Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 6: Deepika Padukone starrer falls flat on Makar Sankranti; mints THIS much

Chhapaak, which revolves around acid attacks, did not strike a chord with the audiences as many have preferred to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

starrer Chhapaak's box office report is out. After almost six days at the box office, the Meghana Gulzar directorial has failed to revive itself after consistently minting low numbers. It will soon complete one week and the film has not even reached the Rs 30 crore mark. Chhapaak, which revolves around acid attacks, did not strike a chord with the audiences as many preferred to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

According to a report in Box Office India, Chhapaak had a dismal day six collection. On Wednesday, the film again minted in Rs 2-2.25 crore nett range. This takes the film's total collection to around Rs 24.50 crore nett. As per the report, the Deepika Padukone starrer is not gaining much at the bigger multiplexes.

The film also did not do well depsite partial holidays across the country. In fact, on Lohri, places like Delhi and Chandigarh did not entertain Chhapaak despite being dominated by high end multiplexes. On the other hand, , Kajol and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior around Rs 104 crore nett in just six days.

Chhapaak will find it difficult to pull through next week. However, considering that no big banner film is releasing this week, Chhapaak does have a chance of reviving itself.

Check out Chhapaak's collections so far:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 4.5 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 7 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 2 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 2.25 crore

Wednesday., Day 6 - Rs 2 crore

Total - Rs 24.5 crore nett

