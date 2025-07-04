Jurassic World: Rebirth takes a solid start in India, Scarlett Johansson starrer opens at Rs 9.50 crore

The Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth is now in cinemas. The sci-fi Hollywood biggie debuted with a bang at the Indian box office, thanks to the franchise's brand value and popularity among the cinegoers.

Jurassic World Rebirth debuts with Rs 9.50 crore

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth took a strong opening in India. The movie scored over Rs 9.50 crore net on its opening day, despite facing a Hindi release- Metro…In Dino.

Advertisement

The movie emerged as the highest opener of the franchise, surpassing its previous installment, Jurassic World Dominion, which had opened with Rs 8.15 crore net, excluding paid previews. The 2022-released movie had scored Rs 11 crore, including its preview earnings.

Jurassic World Rebirth targets Rs 35 crore weekend

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Gracia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, the movie opened with positive reviews among the audience and the critics. Going by the trends and buzz around its release, the movie is expected to see big jumps on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The movie should aim to clock over Rs 35 crore net by the end of its opening weekend at the Indian box office. One must note that the movie didn't receive an IMAX release, as it was unable to secure the deal a year in advance.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens with USD 56.50 million worldwide

On the global front, the movie opened with a solid USD 56.50 million. The five-day opening weekend cume of Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to be in the range of USD 255 million to USD 280 million. However, a lot depends on how it holds over the weekend.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie is the fourth installment of the Jurassic World franchise and the 7th film in the overall Jurassic Park franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi thriller debuts with MASSIVE USD 9.9 million in China