Metro In Dino Day 1 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's rom-com takes a low start; Nets Rs 3.40 crore on opening Friday

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, has taken a slow start at the Indian box office, on its opening day. The Anurag Basu directorial has only been able to manage Rs 3.25-3.50 crore net and that's certainly not the kind of number you expect from a sequel to a cult film.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.40 crore Total Rs 3.40 crore net

Metro...In Dino Will Require A 100 Percent Growth On Saturday, After A Low Rs 3.40 Crore Net Start In India, To Make A Case

Metro In...Dino has a lot of work to do, with the low opening it has registered. A 100 percent Saturday growth has become more of a necessity than a luxury, for the movie. It is with this kind of a jump that the film can see a decent level hold on Monday, and then sustain for a couple of weeks in theatres. The movie is a work of passion and that's the reason that it has gone well over budget. With a little tighter budgeting, the pressure on the movie's theatrical performance could have been much lesser than what it is.

Metro...In Dino Requires Atleast Rs 75 Crore Gross Worldwide To Breakeven

With recoveries of Rs 70 crore from non-theatrical revenue sources, against a budget of Rs 100 crore, Metro...In Dino needs atleast a Rs 30 crore global share in order to ensure that no one really loses money on the movie, even if no one makes much money either. A Rs 75 crore worldwide total is necessary for a Rs 30 crore worldwide share, and that looks difficult unless the word of mouth really kicks in for this one.

Anurag Basu Has His Next Release After Metro...In Dino Already Stacked

Anurag Basu has his next release already stacked. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled next is nearing completion. It was announced for Diwali 2025, but it is unclear if the film will make the cut.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

