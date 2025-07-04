Box Office: F1 is extraordinary on 2nd Friday, Brad Pitt starrer shows NO DROP despite reduced showcasing

Brad Pitt's latest outing, F1 (Formula One), is witnessing an extraordinary hold at the Indian box office. The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, recorded a negligible drop on its second Friday, due to reduced screens.

F1 adds Rs 3.25 crore to the tally on the second Friday

The Brad Pitt-starrer opened with Rs 5.50 crore in India, becoming a rare standalone Hollywood movie to debut with a figure of Rs 5 crore or more in India. The last American film to do so was Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

F1 wrapped its opening on a strong figure of Rs 34.50 crore net at the Indian box office. As per estimates, it has now added Rs 3.25 crore net to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 37.75 crore net in India. The movie should aim to cross the Rs 50 crore net mark by the end of its second weekend. However, the movie will have to show significant jumps as its screens have been reduced, with the arrival of new weekend releases- Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth.

All eyes are now on its jump over the weekend. One must note that the movie has already achieved a Hit verdict in India. If it continues to perform well, the Brad Pitt-starrer has the potential to score over Rs 70 crore net by the end of its theatrical run in India.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of F1 in India

Day India Net Box Office Friday Rs 5.50 crore Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Sunday Rs 8.00 crore Monday Rs 3.25 crore Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 37.75 crore net in 8 Days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

